Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.77% of Rafael worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rafael by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rafael by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 215.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

