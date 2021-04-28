Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

RNDB remained flat at $$21.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

In other news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. 8.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

