Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.