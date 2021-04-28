Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 11,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 328,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

