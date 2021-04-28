Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 11,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 328,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit