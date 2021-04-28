Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

