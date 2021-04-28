Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

