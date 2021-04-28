Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 207.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

