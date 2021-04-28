Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($9.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. 353,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,435. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

