Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zai Lab (ZLAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB):

  • 4/20/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $183.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $183.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.73 to $211.23. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $176.67. 336,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

