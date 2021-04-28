RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $6.96. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 129,875 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. State Street Corp increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

