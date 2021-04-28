Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.