Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

