Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 881.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABNB opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

