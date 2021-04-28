Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Wipro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.