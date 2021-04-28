Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.