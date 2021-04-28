Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $89,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.