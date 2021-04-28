Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBNC. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

