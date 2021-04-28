Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
EXTR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 103,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,086. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13.
Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.