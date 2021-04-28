Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

EXTR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 103,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,086. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.