Ren Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Ren has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $838.75 million and $87.42 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.00871506 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00064623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.25 or 0.07992090 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.