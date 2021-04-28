Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 6,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,061. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Float

Earnings History for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit