Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 6,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,061. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

