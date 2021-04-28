REPO Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, REPO has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $109,999.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

