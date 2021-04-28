Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$285.18 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

