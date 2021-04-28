Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

4/23/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/21/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past one year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns.”

3/24/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 108,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 213,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

