Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TriState Capital (TSC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ: TSC) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

3/30/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – TriState Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/12/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

3/9/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

