Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) – Stock analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.27 per share for the year. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWX. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

SWX stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.