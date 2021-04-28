Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE REZI remained flat at $$30.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

