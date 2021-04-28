Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLM opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

