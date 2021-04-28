Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.84 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.