Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.