Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

