Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,428 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

