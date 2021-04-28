REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. REV Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 669,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

