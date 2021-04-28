Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

