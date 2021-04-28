Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

RXN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 672,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

