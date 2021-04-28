RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $753.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.34 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $708.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $722.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

