Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of RPI.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$71.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The firm has a market cap of C$768.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$43.79 and a 1-year high of C$86.28.

In other news, insider Richards Packaging Income Fund acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,500.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

