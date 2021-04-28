Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 2.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.25. 10,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

