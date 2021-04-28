Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,797 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

