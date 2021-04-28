RMPL (RMPL) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. RMPL has a total market cap of $738,091.51 and approximately $162.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00859652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.63 or 0.07916378 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.