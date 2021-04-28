Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312,302 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Pfizer worth $322,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

