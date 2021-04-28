Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $107,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

