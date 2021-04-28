Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

