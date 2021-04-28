Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

