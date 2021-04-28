Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 625.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

