Root (ROOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Root has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Root has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROOT. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

