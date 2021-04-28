Rope ($ROPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,442.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.61 or 0.00097581 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $19,442.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

