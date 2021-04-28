Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.86 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $323.33 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.