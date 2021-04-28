Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $730,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 98,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

