Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $261.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

