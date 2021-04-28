Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$206.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average of $182.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.11.

